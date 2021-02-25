Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.