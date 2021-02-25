Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.
Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
