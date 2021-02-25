Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 805,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

