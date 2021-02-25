Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WIRE traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,838. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

