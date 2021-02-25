Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,530. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $15,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

