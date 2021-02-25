Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Endava by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Endava by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 290.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

