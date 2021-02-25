Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 6,025,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,484,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

