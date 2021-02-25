Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

ENDP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 3,189,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,737. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

