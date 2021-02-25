Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.86 million.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 3,194,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,110. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

