Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.86 million.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

ENDP traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

