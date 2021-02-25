Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$8.50 price objective on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

TSE EFX traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.80. 550,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.26. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$789.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.