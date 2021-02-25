Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $285,124.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56.

ERII stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 910,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 172,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

