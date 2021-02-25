Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,878 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 910,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $981.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

