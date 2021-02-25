Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.81

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 37862395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 889,470.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,564,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,450,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,452 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,513,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,953,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,610 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

