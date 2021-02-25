Enerplus (ERF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

