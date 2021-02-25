Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 804700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.