Enigma Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $212,905.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00459544 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00032700 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.64 or 0.02788397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

