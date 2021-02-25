EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. 3,455,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,658,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

