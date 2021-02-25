EnPro Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.