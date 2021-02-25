Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Entegris worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.08 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

