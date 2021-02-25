Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%.

NYSE ETM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $623.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

