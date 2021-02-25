Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) fell 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.52. 3,973,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,347,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

