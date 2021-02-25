Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $106.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.