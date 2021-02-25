Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Envela shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 60,201 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Envela by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

