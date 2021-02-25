Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Envela shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 60,201 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Envela by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

