Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.61-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.18 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of ENV traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. 570,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,714. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

