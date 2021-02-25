Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.