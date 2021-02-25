EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading Up 0.9%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 51,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 93,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnWave from $1.20 to $1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

