Enzyme Market Cap Hits $58.72 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $39.75 or 0.00082278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,122 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

