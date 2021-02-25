EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 142,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.