Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 12.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 1,151,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,142,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,873,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

