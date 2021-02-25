EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,034 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

