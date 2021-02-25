Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

