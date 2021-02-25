Epizyme’s (EPZM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPZM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Epizyme by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

