EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,636. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $66.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

