EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.71. 2,131,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,197,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $11,138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EPR Properties by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

