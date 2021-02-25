EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.71. 2,131,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,197,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.
The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.