Equal (EQL) Trading Up 36.1% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $434,550.26 and approximately $20,073.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

EQL is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

