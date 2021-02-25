Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) were up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.35 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.99 ($0.48). Approximately 296,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 585,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.47).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Equals Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.64. The firm has a market cap of £66.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

In other news, insider Sian Herbert purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Equals Group Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

