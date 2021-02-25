Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 48,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 124,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.

