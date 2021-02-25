Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$140.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.71. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.