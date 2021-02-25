Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.92% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

Shares of PZT opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

