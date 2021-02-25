Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.77. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,083,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

