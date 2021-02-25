Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

In related news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,729 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,719,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

