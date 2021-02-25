Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ACUIF, ASGTF, ATBPF, BBTVF, BKNG, BNS, BTEGF, CAGDF, CFPUF, CFPZF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 25th:

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF)

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $56.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $14.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $72.00 to $79.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1.00 to $1.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $0.90 to $1.30. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $19.50 to $18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €19.10 ($22.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.55. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $130.00 to $155.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $123.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $1.00. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $1.15. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $12.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $14.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $11.50 to $14.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $33.00 to $32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $63.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $79.00 to $85.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $89.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $85.00 to $92.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $520.00 to $550.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$6.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $137.00 to $150.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $49.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $2.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

