Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ACUIF, ASGTF, ATBPF, BBTVF, BKNG, BNS, BTEGF, CAGDF, CFPUF, CFPZF)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 25th:

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $56.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $14.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $72.00 to $79.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1.00 to $1.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $0.90 to $1.30. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $19.50 to $18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €19.10 ($22.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.55. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $130.00 to $155.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $123.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $1.00. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $1.15. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $12.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $14.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $11.50 to $14.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $33.00 to $32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $63.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $79.00 to $85.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $89.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $85.00 to $92.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $520.00 to $550.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$6.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $137.00 to $150.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $49.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $2.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

