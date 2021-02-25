Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ADZN, AGI, AIF, ASGTF, ATE, AUPH, BBTV, BHC, BMO, BNS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 25th:

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was given a C$9.75 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$59.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$63.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$14.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$104.00 to C$110.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$1.30. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$61.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $33.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.35 to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $32.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.55. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.20 to C$5.35. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$35.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$17.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $71.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$1.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$1.15.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$14.50.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.50.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) was given a C$2.35 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$85.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$98.00.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$85.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $81.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $72.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $7.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.90 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) was given a C$70.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.25.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $27.00.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

