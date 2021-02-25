Era Swap (ES) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $114,096.80 and approximately $235,101.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00721217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00036176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

