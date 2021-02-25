Erik C. Blachford Sells 13,806 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $2,344,120.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group stock traded down $11.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

