ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 15,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTR. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

