ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Hits $560,450.82

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $560,450.82 and approximately $59,932.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,308,895 coins and its circulating supply is 26,031,198 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

