Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Aegis

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) had its price target hoisted by Aegis from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Escalade alerts:

ESCA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.38. 812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,652. Escalade has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $302.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Escalade news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.