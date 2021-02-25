Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.23. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 40,950 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Escalon Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

