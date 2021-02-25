ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $462,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

